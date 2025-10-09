The youth movement in the New York Giants offense may not have led to a particularly successful start to the season, but it has warranted optimism and delivered a number of exciting plays. The Giants are 1-1 with Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback, and the rushing attack looks dynamic with him and running back Cam Skattebo forming a rookie one-two punch on the ground. Their emergence as a potentially formidable tandem -- especially with the Eagles on deck on Thursday Night Football -- has roots off the field.

Dart and Skattebo arrived in the Meadowlands together as rookies and quickly formed a bond as the possible future faces of the franchise. Dart has immense promise as a first-round pick and won his first career start, but the latter was perhaps even more of a spark plug right out of the gate with his physical running style and infectious personality.

"Skatt's somebody who it doesn't matter where he is or who he is around. He just acts himself," Dart said, per ESPN. "I think that is something early on people try to figure out when you don't really know a guy. But when you figure out that it's genuine, you figure out what kind of friend he is, what kind of teammate he is. He'll do anything it takes to win. That is something that guys really rally around. He's a spark."

The chemistry between Dart and Skattebo in their first two games together as starters was clear. Not only did they share roles in running the ball, but Dart also connected with his running back through the air eight times for 56 yards in Weeks 4 and 5.

Skattebo has the upside to be one of the NFL's top receiving running backs given his track record as a versatile threat. At Arizona State, he caught 69 passes for 891 yards and four touchdowns in two years. About one-quarter of his all-purpose yardage came through the air. That makes the connection between him and his quarterback all the more important.

"The first [time we met] we said three words to each other and just head-butted each other," said Dart. "That was kind of like the start of our relationship. When we first got here to the [Giants] facility and met each other for the first time. We were able to spend more time on the plane to the [NFLPA] rookie premiere and they put us right next to each other.

"Obviously, we're still getting to know each other," he continued. "I fell asleep on the plane and I wake up to this dude wet-willying me and trying to put food on my face while I'm sleeping. That is kind of an accurate representation. It's 100% [who he is]."

Skattebo's usage could come back down to earth a bit starting this week with previously injured Tyrone Tracy Jr. set to return to the lineup. But he quickly emerged as the top weapon in the backfield even when Tracy was available, so he may have earned himself a cemented role as the Giants' featured back. As for Dart, the quarterback job is seemingly his to lose after he replaced Russell Wilson in the lineup two weeks ago.