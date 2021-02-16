Allen Robinson is currently looking into the unknown in regards to his NFL future. If the Pro Bowl receiver reaches the start of the new league year without some sort of contract tying him down, he'll be one of the most sought-after unrestricted free agent pass catchers on the market and will be in line for quite the payday. Under that circumstance, Robinson would also be free to choose whichever team he'd want to continue his playing career with and possibly put an end to his three-year tenure with the Chicago Bears.

Of course, one way his current club could try and retain the talented receiver is by coming to terms on an extension before he hits the open market. However, it appears things are not running so hot in that regard. As Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports, the Bears and Robinson have not spoken about a long-term contract extension since September. That report backs up Robinson's own comments from a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, noting that he has not spoken with the club in that capacity for "some time."

Where does that leave things? Well, the final silver bullet that Chicago can deploy to keep Robinson in a Bears uniform is the franchise tag, which CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora recently reported is something the team is prepared to do.

Allen Robinson CHI • WR • 12 TAR 151 REC 102 REC YDs 1250 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

By using the franchise tag on Robinson, Chicago would then have a bit more flexibility to either extend the negotiating window on a bigger extension, simply let him play out the year on the tag, or look to trade him to a club to recoup some assets. Given how talented Robinson is and how vital he has proven to be in Matt Nagy's offense, it would seem logical that Chicago's top preference is to keep him for the foreseeable future.

As he noted during his Sirius XM interview, Robinson seems flexible in seeing how the process plays out.

"I'm not 100 percent sure what will happen in the next coming weeks as far as being a free agent and things like that, but as everything stands today, I definitely will open to everything on the table," he said.

The franchise tag window opens on Feb. 23 and runs through March 9, so there will likely be some clarity on Robinson's situation coming right around the corner.