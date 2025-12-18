The Chicago Bears have expanded their search for a new stadium site beyond the state of Illinois. In a letter sent to fans Wednesday, Bears president Kevin Warren said Northwest Indiana is among the locations the franchise will explore to build a new domed stadium.

The franchise has spent several years searching for a location for a new home after more than 50 years playing at Chicago's Soldier Field. Initially, the Bears had hoped to build the stadium in the northwestern Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights. The franchise purchased the site in 2023, but Warren said in his letter that Illinois state leaders have told him the project is not a priority for 2026. The Bears did not ask for taxpayer dollars to build the stadium, but wanted an infrastructure commitment for roads and utilities.

"Stable timelines are critical, as are predictable processes and elected leaders, who share a sense of urgency and appreciation for public partnership that projects with this level of impact require," Warren wrote. "We have not received that sense of urgency or appreciation to date. We have been told directly by State leadership, our project will not be a priority in 2026, despite the benefits it will bring to Illinois."

Warren's solution: a potential move to Northwest Indiana. The Indiana border is approximately 15 miles from Soldier Field, but having the team not only play outside the city of Chicago, but outside the state of Illinois altogether would be a controversial move.

"Consequently, in addition to Arlington Park, we need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana," the letter continued. "This is not about leverage. We spent years trying to build a new home in Cook County. We invested significant time and resources evaluating multiple sites and rationally decided on Arlington Heights. Our fans deserve a world-class stadium. Our players and coaches deserve a venue that matches the championship standard they strive for every day. With that in mind, our organization must keep every credible pathway open to deliver that future."

Warren had hoped to finalize the Arlington Heights stadium's construction plans in September, so they could bid for a Super Bowl by 2031.

The Bears, whose lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033, are in the midst of their best season since going 12-4 in 2018. At 10-4, the Bears are in first place in the NFC North and have a chance to gain some separation in a massive divisional showdown with the Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) at Soldier Field on Saturday night.