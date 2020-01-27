Chicago Bears official Twitter account hacked: Announced faux ownership sale, Khalil Mack trade
No, the Chicago Bears have not been sold
If you were a Chicago Bears fan on the internet on Sunday, you may have woken up scratching your head and asking, "What?" For a moment, it looked like not only was the franchise sold to a new owner, but the team also shipped away star linebacker Khalil Mack to the Detroit Lions.
An early morning tweet from the team's official Twitter account announced that they have been sold to Saudi Arabia official Turki Al-Sheikh. In the minutes following that befuddling announcement came the news from the account that it was hacked by a Saudi-based group called "OurMine." The explained that they decided to hack the Bears official account to "announce that we are back" and to "show people that everything is hackable."
After news got out that this was a mere hoax on the part of OurMine, Pride of Detroit, a blog dedicated to Detroit Lions news, asked for the hacked Bears Twitter account to trade Khalil Mack over to the Motor City for a sixth round pick. The Bears account countered with the offer of $1 for Mack. Luckily for Chicago, Twitter negotiations are non-binding.
According to NBC 5 Chicago, the Bears account was hacked for over an hour. The franchise did eventually get ahold of their Twitter and cleared the air after being "compromised."
"Apologies that our account was compromised this morning," the Bears account tweeted. "We're back in the game & ready for the Pro Bowl."
And yes, Mack is still on the roster and hasn't been sold for a dollar.
