Who's Playing

Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears

Current Records: Denver 0-3, Chicago 0-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bears are on a eight-game streak of home losses, the Broncos a six-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Chicago Bears will take on the Denver Broncos at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Chicago traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a serious blow against the Chiefs on Sunday, falling 41-10. Chicago was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 34-0.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Bears weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 99 passing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Chiefs threw for 303.

Meanwhile, the Broncos were pulverized by the Dolphins 70-20 on Sunday.

The Broncos' defeat came about despite a quality game from Russell Wilson, who threw for 306 yards and a touchdown.

Both teams are still hunting for their first win and will enter the game with matching 0-3 records.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off as just a 3-point favorite. This will be the Bears' first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Denver is a 3-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago and Denver both have 1 win in their last 2 games.