Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Thanksgiving NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Lions vs. Bears football game
The Bears are coming off their most impressive win of the season, a 25-20 decision over division rival Minnesota. And while Mitchell Trubisky wasn't flawless in the game, he at times looked capable of becoming the franchise quarterback general manager Ryan Pace envisioned when he drafted him second overall in 2017.
Unfortunately, a right shoulder injury will force Trubisky to the bench and he'll be replaced by backup Chase Daniel, he of the of the two career starts in 8.5 NFL seasons. But here's the good news for Bears fans: Daniel knows coach Matt Nagy's offense like the back of his hand from their time together in Kansas City. And at this stage of their respective careers, Daniel could be more consistent than Trubisky.
Added bonus: Chicago owns the league's best defense. Either way, this is a huge NFC North matchup. The Bears lead the Vikings by 1.5 games, the Packers by 2.5 games, and have three full games on the Lions, who are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this season.
Follow us here for live updates throughout the game and afterwards, we'll turn this into a takeaways-styled recap of all the action.
