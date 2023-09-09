Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

Current Records: Green Bay 0-0, Chicago 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET on September 10th at Soldier Field.

This game could come down to fourth down efficiency, as neither team did well in that area last year. The Bears were ranked 31st overall, having averaged an unimpressive 27.8% over the course of the season. The Packers, meanwhile, were ranked 28th at 40.7%.

Looking back to last season, Chicago struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 3-14 record. Similarly, the Packers didn't have their best season, finishing 8-9.

Looking forward to Sunday, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Bears going off as just a 1 point favorite. They finished last season with a mediocre 5-12 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

While the experts think Chicago is more likely to win, they finished last season an even 1-1 as the favorite. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,787.80. Sadly, the Packers will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-3 as such last year.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 1-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 42 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.