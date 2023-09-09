Who's Playing
Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears
Current Records: Green Bay 0-0, Chicago 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
What to Know
The Green Bay Packers will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET on September 10th at Soldier Field.
This game could come down to fourth down efficiency, as neither team did well in that area last year. The Bears were ranked 31st overall, having averaged an unimpressive 27.8% over the course of the season. The Packers, meanwhile, were ranked 28th at 40.7%.
Looking back to last season, Chicago struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 3-14 record. Similarly, the Packers didn't have their best season, finishing 8-9.
Looking forward to Sunday, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Bears going off as just a 1 point favorite. They finished last season with a mediocre 5-12 record against the spread, so bettors beware.
While the experts think Chicago is more likely to win, they finished last season an even 1-1 as the favorite. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,787.80. Sadly, the Packers will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-3 as such last year.
Odds
Chicago is a slight 1-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 42 points.
Series History
Green Bay has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Green Bay 28 vs. Chicago 19
- Sep 18, 2022 - Green Bay 27 vs. Chicago 10
- Dec 12, 2021 - Green Bay 45 vs. Chicago 30
- Oct 17, 2021 - Green Bay 24 vs. Chicago 14
- Jan 03, 2021 - Green Bay 35 vs. Chicago 16
- Nov 29, 2020 - Green Bay 41 vs. Chicago 25
- Dec 15, 2019 - Green Bay 21 vs. Chicago 13
- Sep 05, 2019 - Green Bay 10 vs. Chicago 3
- Dec 16, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Green Bay 17
- Sep 09, 2018 - Green Bay 24 vs. Chicago 23