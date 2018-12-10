Chicago Bears vs. L.A. Rams score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'
Mitchell Trubisky hasn't played since Week 11 but he returns to the field on Sunday night. That's the big storyline heading into this game; the second-year quarterback missed the previous two games with a shoulder injury; Chase Daniel and the Bears beat the Lions on Thanksgiving but fell to the Giants last week. Daniel isn't the long-term answer, even with this defense, and the sooner Trubisky gets back under center the better for the Bears' chances at a playoff run lasting longer than one game.
The Rams have already wrapped up the division and now they're playing for home-field advantage throughout January. And if they can find a way to win in Chicago, where the temperatures will be in the 20s, they'll be one step closer to playing the rest of their games in 70-degree weather (L.A. has two more regular-season home games, another in Arizona, and then playoff games in the Coliseum).
Given the magnitude of the game, we'll be providing live updates with our live blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap, so be sure to check back later. Click here to reload the live blog if necessary.
