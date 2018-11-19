Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'
A huge NFC North matchup between the Bears and Vikings is on tap for Sunday night
Matt Nagy may be in his first season in Chicago but he should be the front-runner for Coach of the Year honors. He took the smoldering rubble left behind by John Fox and fashioned it into a division leader 10 weeks into the season. Yes, second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been inconsistent, but he's coming off the best game of the season, a 34-22 thumping of the Lions. Then there's that defense, which allows Trubisky to make mistakes while keeping games close.
The Vikings, meanwhile, have also been very good, thanks in part to the success of Kirk Cousins and that offense. Minnesota's defense, which was dominant a season ago, hasn't been nearly as efficient -- but if they find their form, the Vikings could make a run at the NFC North crown, especially with the Packers falling to 4-5-1 after Thursday night's loss to the Seahawks.
We'll be bringing you live updates throughout this divisional showdown, which you can find below in our live blog. After the game, this will turn into a takeaways-style recap.
