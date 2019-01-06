Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles score: Live updates, game stats, analysis for NFC Wild Card game
We're bringing live updates of the final game of Wild Card Weekend between the Bears and Eagles
Can the Monsters of the Midway stop Ol' Saint Nick Foles? On Sunday, Wild Card Weekend comes to a close in a matchup between the former Super Bowl MVP and the league's top defense. It's Eagles-Bears with a spot in the divisional round at stake.
It's the Bears' first postseason trip since January 2011. The last time around ended in heartbreak, when Jay Cutler tore up his knee and watched his teammates succumb to the Packers with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. This time around, the Bears enter their playoff matchup as 6.5-point favorites almost entirely due to the strength of their defense, which ended the regular season ranked first in points allowed and DVOA. Across the board, the Bears are the better team, but as last season proved, writing off Foles in the playoffs would be foolish. A season ago, Foles took over for Carson Wentz and proceeded to lead the Eagles to a championship. He might already be in the process of doing it again, having led the Eagles to three straight wins to barely sneak into the playoffs. Now, he faces his biggest challenge yet: the Bears' defense in Chicago.
We'll be live blogging the game below (click here to reload the live blog). After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.
