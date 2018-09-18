Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live scores, statistics, updates, results, highlights, for 'Monday Night Football'

Imagine traveling back in time and telling someone the Bears would be 4.5-point favorites against the Seahawks on Monday night in Week 2 of 2018, with a healthy Russell Wilson. Go back one year, two years, five years, whatever you want. People would be surprised, given how poor the Bears have been in recent years and how good the Seahawks have been.

If you don't exactly remember the difference between these two franchises, just recall the famed 2015 game where John Fox ordered his team to punt 10 times in a 26-0 shellacking in Seattle.

Now there's optimism. The Bears have been terrible as favorites in recent years, but this is a different regime. Matt Nagy is in charge, Mitchell Trubisky looks pretty good and Khalil Mack is in town to wreck shop.

Don't expect Russell Wilson to just go quietly into that night; the Seahawks lost a tough matchup against Broncos in Denver but know winning in Week 2 would go a long way towards propelling them into the early playoff hunt conversation.

Follow along below for all the action during Monday Night's NFC matchup.