Chicago vs. Detroit: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Detroit will challenge Chicago on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Detroit will be hoping to build upon the 20-10 win they picked up against Chicago the last time they played.

Last Sunday, Detroit lost to Minnesota by a decisive 9-24 margin. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Chicago entered their match last-week match as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 41-9 margin over Buffalo. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-0.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 3-5. In their win, Chicago relied heavily on Jordan Howard, who rushed for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries. Detroit will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.