Chicago vs. Detroit updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

Chicago are flexing their muscles against Detroit, showing why they were favored to win all along. Chicago have taken charge with a 26-7 advantage over Detroit. Mitchell Trubisky has led the way so far for Chicago, as he has passed for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Chicago entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.

Game Preview

Detroit will challenge Chicago on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Detroit will be hoping to build upon the 20-10 win they picked up against Chicago the last time they played.

Last Sunday, Detroit lost to Minnesota by a decisive 9-24 margin. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Chicago entered their match last-week match as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 41-9 margin over Buffalo. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-0.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 3-5. In their win, Chicago relied heavily on Jordan Howard, who rushed for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries. Detroit will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

