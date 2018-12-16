Chicago vs. Green Bay live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)

Current records: Chicago 9-4-1; Green Bay 5-7-2

What to Know

Green Bay will square off against Chicago at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The teams both seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Last week, Green Bay had a touchdown and change to spare in a 34-20 win over Atlanta. Aaron Rodgers, who threw 2 TDs and picked up 44 yards on the ground on 3 carries, was a major factor in Green Bay's success.

There's no place like home for Chicago, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams, winning 15-6. The score was all tied up at the break, but Chicago were the better team in the second half.

Green Bay are expected to lose by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hits the road.

The last time the two teams met, Green Bay won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Chicago 24-23. The rematch might be a little tougher for Green Bay since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $296.38

Prediction

The Bears are a solid 5 point favorite against the Packers.

This season, Chicago are 9-4-0 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 5-7-1 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46.5

Series History

Green Bay have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Chicago.