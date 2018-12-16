Chicago vs. Green Bay live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Bears vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)
Current records: Chicago 9-4-1; Green Bay 5-7-2
What to Know
Green Bay will square off against Chicago at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The teams both seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Last week, Green Bay had a touchdown and change to spare in a 34-20 win over Atlanta. Aaron Rodgers, who threw 2 TDs and picked up 44 yards on the ground on 3 carries, was a major factor in Green Bay's success.
There's no place like home for Chicago, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams, winning 15-6. The score was all tied up at the break, but Chicago were the better team in the second half.
Green Bay are expected to lose by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hits the road.
The last time the two teams met, Green Bay won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Chicago 24-23. The rematch might be a little tougher for Green Bay since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $296.38
Prediction
The Bears are a solid 5 point favorite against the Packers.
This season, Chicago are 9-4-0 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 5-7-1 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46.5
Series History
Green Bay have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Chicago.
- 2018 - Green Bay Packers 24 vs. Chicago Bears 23
- 2017 - Chicago Bears 16 vs. Green Bay Packers 23
- 2017 - Green Bay Packers 35 vs. Chicago Bears 14
- 2016 - Chicago Bears 27 vs. Green Bay Packers 30
- 2016 - Green Bay Packers 26 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2015 - Green Bay Packers 13 vs. Chicago Bears 17
- 2015 - Chicago Bears 23 vs. Green Bay Packers 31
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Did Mark Davis admit to tanking?
Oakland has the worst record in the NFL after trading away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper
-
Week 15 NFL odds, best picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 15 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Expert picks for every Week 15 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 15 in the NFL will go right here
-
Super Bowl odds: Four-team title race?
The Steelers are plunging, the Ravens are a value play and more on the Super Bowl odds market...
-
Week 15 picks: Chargers beat Chiefs
Prisco reveals his picks for Week 15, including why the Colts will beat the Cowboys
-
Steelers no longer favorite in AFC North
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...