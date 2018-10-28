Chicago vs. N.Y. Jets Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

On Sunday the Jets will take on Chicago at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for the Jets, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Jets ended up a good deal behind Minnesota when they played last Sunday, losing 37-17. A silver lining for the Jets was the play of Sam Darnold, who accumulated 206 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. If you haven't heard Darnold's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past three games.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against New England, falling 38-31. It was a tough break for Chicago, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. With four turnovers, the Jets had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Chicago exploit that vulnerability.