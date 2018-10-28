Chicago vs. N.Y. Jets Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bears vs. Jets football game
On Sunday the Jets will take on Chicago at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for the Jets, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
The Jets ended up a good deal behind Minnesota when they played last Sunday, losing 37-17. A silver lining for the Jets was the play of Sam Darnold, who accumulated 206 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. If you haven't heard Darnold's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past three games.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against New England, falling 38-31. It was a tough break for Chicago, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. With four turnovers, the Jets had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Chicago exploit that vulnerability.
