Chicago vs. N.Y. Jets updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Game Recap

The Jets came up short against Chicago on Sunday, falling 10-24. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Jets.

Among those leading the charge for Chicago was Mitchell Trubisky, who accumulated 220 passing yards and picked up 51 yards on the ground on 6 carries. That makes it four straight good games in a row from Trubisky.

The loss dropped the Jets' record to 3-5. The victory bumped Chicago's record up to 4-3.

The Jets will be staying on the road next week, facing off against Miami. As for Chicago, they will go up against Buffalo.

