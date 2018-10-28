Chicago vs. N.Y. Jets updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bears vs. Jets football game
Game Recap
The Jets came up short against Chicago on Sunday, falling 10-24. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Jets.
Among those leading the charge for Chicago was Mitchell Trubisky, who accumulated 220 passing yards and picked up 51 yards on the ground on 6 carries. That makes it four straight good games in a row from Trubisky.
The loss dropped the Jets' record to 3-5. The victory bumped Chicago's record up to 4-3.
The Jets will be staying on the road next week, facing off against Miami. As for Chicago, they will go up against Buffalo.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: AP rips 64-yard run vs. Giants
All of the best highlights from Week 8 are right here
-
Jameis Winston benched after meltdown
Winston has thrown 10 interceptions in only four appearances this season
-
SNF: Saints vs. Vikings odds, best picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Mike Zimmer and the Vikings
-
Vikings vs. Saints stats to know
Everything you need to know about the rematch of one of the NFL's best playoff games ever
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 8
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 8? You've come to the right place to find...
-
NFL SNF DFS: Top DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...