Chicago vs. Philadelphia updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Philadelphia earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Chicago 16-15. It's been a while since Philadelphia tasted defeat at the hands of Chicago, who lost their last contest as well.
Philadelphia struggled in the first half and ended with three points. As for Chicago, they scored six to put Philadelphia at a 3-6 disadvantage heading into the break. The other side of the ball was dominant for Philadelphia in the second half, holding Chicago to a measly 9 points.
The victory was the fourth in a row for Philadelphia and raised their record to 10-7. Chicago's overall record now falls to 12-5.
Philadelphia will face off against New Orleans in a playoff match at Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 4:40 p.m. next week. Philadelphia's defense better steel itself: New Orleans are averaging 32 points per game. As for Chicago, their playoff loss brings an end to their season.
