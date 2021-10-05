Josh Gordon is officially back. A week after signing to the Chiefs' practice squad following his latest reinstatement from NFL suspension, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has been activated to Kansas City's 53-man roster, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports, putting him on track to debut against the Bills on Sunday. It's unclear how much of a role Gordon, 30, will have in his first action with the team, but his promotion to the active roster indicates he will, in fact, be on the field in Week 5.

Coach Andy Reid said earlier this week he planned to "play it by ear" when determining whether to activate Gordon, explaining he didn't "want to put him in a bad situation out there" after just beginning to learn the Chiefs offense. Kansas City has gotten uneven production from wide receivers other than star No. 1 Tyreek Hill, however, even as the team has remained one of the league's most explosive offenses. So it's possible Gordon could take meaningful reps on the outside.

Availability, of course, has long been an issue for Gordon, who was last seen on an NFL field with Seattle in 2019. A one-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro who topped 1,600 receiving yards with the Browns back in 2013, the wideout was suspended in December 2019 for his fifth-career violation of the NFL's drug policy and subsequently cut by the Seahawks before the 2020 campaign. He's flashed as a starter several times, including during an 11-game stint with the Patriots in 2018, but has played a full season just once in his career.

During his latest suspension, Gordon briefly played for the Fan Controlled Football League this February, catching seven passes and three touchdowns for the Zappers. He was officially reinstated by the NFL at the end of September.

Are the Chiefs headed to another Super Bowl? And can they keep Patrick Mahomes upright this time? Follow along on the CBS Sports app and get the latest news, insights and analysis from our team of experts, and data insights on every player. If you already have the CBS Sports app, make sure to favorite the Chiefs so you don't miss a thing.