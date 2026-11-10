An influx of reciever talent is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs offense, as the team agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts on a trade for wide receiver Josh Downs. According to ESPN, the Chiefs will receive Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick and send a 2027 fourth-rounder and fifth-rounder back to Indianapolis.

The Chiefs land an immediate-impact upgrade for their passing offense, which lacks depth and has become more one-dimensional than at any point in the Patrick Mahomes era. Mahomes now has another weapon to throw to alongside Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and his stable of tight ends which includes Travis Kelce.

Downs is the second Colts receiver to be moved in the hours leading up to the NFL trade deadline and follows Keenan Allen (who is headed to the San Francisco 49ers) as another casualty of the franchise's commitment to a rebuild. The Colts emerged as the biggest sellers of the deadline following a two-win start to the season.

You can follow the latest in trade deadline news via the CBS Sports live blog.