Chiefs' Alex Smith's revitalized career due in part to this four-letter-word motto

Thirteen has been lucky for Alex Smith. The 33-year-old is in his 13th NFL season and not only has it been his best, but through five games, he's a legit MVP candidate. So what has changed? It certainly helped that the Chiefs have surrounded him with playmakers -- from Travis Kelce to Tyreek Hill to rookie running back Kareem Hunt -- but Smith's perspective heading into 2017 was arguably a bigger factor.

The PG version, via Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz as told the the Kansas City Star's Sam Mellinger: "Screw it and do it."

As Mellinger writes, Smith's motto rhymes with "bucket."

"I know people were caught off guard," Smith explained. "They haven't seen me talk like that."

But the results are noteworthy. Smith is currently the league's best quarterback in terms of total value and value-per-play, as measured by Football Outsiders. He also completing a career-best 77 percent of his passes this season with 11 touchdowns and no turnovers. His passer rating of 125.8 is also a career high.

Smith refashioning himself into the league's best quarterback didn't happen overnight. In fact, the process started around six years ago when he was still in San Francisco, Jim Harbaugh had just been hired, and Smith played some of his best football up to that point in his career.

"It's a full lifestyle," Smith says now, in his fifth season with the Chiefs after the 49ers traded him away. "Absolutely. You can't just do it on the field. Yep. No question. You have to live it."

It's working. The Chiefs are the league's only remaining undefeated team and unlike years' past, Smith isn't just some game manager along for the ride. He's leading the procession. And while there are three months left in the season, from the perspective of mid-October, the Chiefs are in great shape for January football. According to Football Outsiders, there's a 66 percent chance Kansas City gets the AFC's No. 1 seed, an 87 percent chance it wins the division and a 97 percent chance it makes the playoffs.