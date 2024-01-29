The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years, but one of their players appeared to create some controversy off the field prior to their AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

An Instagram account associated with wide receiver Kadarius Toney went "live" on Sunday, with a man claiming he was "not hurt," pointing out in a profanity-laced rant that his injury designations on the Chiefs' official injury reports changed multiple times.

Toney has not played since Week 15 of the regular season. He was ruled out of the AFC title game due to a hip injury and personal reasons, as his partner gave birth to their child this past weekend, per ESPN.

Toney was ruled out of the divisional round matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills due to hip and ankle injuries after being listed as a limited participant in practice all week, and was listed as questionable for the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins with hip and ankle injuries. He did not play.

On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the story that made waves on social media this weekend, but didn't offer much clarity on the subject -- other than saying Toney was "working through some things."

"I actually haven't seen it. I've heard people talk about it," Reid said, via ESPN. "Yeah, he'll be back out there and we'll see how he does."

"Obviously he's been on the injury report, so that part is not made up by any means. But he's been working through some things and he'll be back out there."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

In 13 games this season, Toney caught 27 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. He suffered through multiple drops, and famously lined up offsides before catching what could have been the game-winning lateral from tight end Travis Kelce in the Week 14 loss to the Bills.

Toney's status leading up to Feb. 11 will be something to watch. He played a large role in Kansas City's Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles last year, catching a 5-yard touchdown pass and setting a Super Bowl record for longest punt return, which was 65 yards.