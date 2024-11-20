Only two head coaches in NFL history have 19 double-digit win seasons on their resume, but by Sunday, there could be a third. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is just one victory away from 10 wins this season, which would mark his 19th time hitting at least that mark.

He would join elite company in Bill Belichick and Don Shula, who both had 20 seasons with at least 10 checks in the win column. Reid currently has nine consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins, second most in league history. Belichick is the only one ahead of Reid in this category, as he had 17 straight 10-win seasons from 2003 to 2019 as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

In 14 seasons as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid had double-digit wins in eight of those years.

The only thing standing in Reid's way to join history are the 3-7 Carolina Panthers. The Chiefs, who sit at 9-1 and are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills, are heavily favored against their opponent, so a victory is likely for the away team.

If the Panthers shock the world and defeat the defending Super Bowl champs, Reid still has multiple games left to earn his 10th win. After the Panthers, the Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos to close out the season. K.C. is expected win most, if not all, of those remaining games, putting Reid well over that golden number of 10 wins.

Reid is a three-time Super Bowl champion as a head coach and has another championship ring as an assistant coach. In the NFL, he has worked with the Green Bay Packers, Eagles and Chiefs.

He has a record of 267–145–1 (.648) as a head coach in the regular season and is 26–16 (.619) in the postseason.