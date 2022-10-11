Andy Reid was as visibly upset as he's been in his 24-year head coaching career after Chris Jones was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty after a takedown of Derek Carr during Monday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach had time to center his thoughts and not let the emotions of the call get the best of him after Kansas City's win.

Reid could have verbally gone after referee Carl Cheffers and his crew. He's been around the league long enough to know better.

"You guys are trying to get me fined and I'm not gonna bite. I'm just not going there," Reid said after Monday's game. "He made the call he made."

Reid wasn't direct about Cheffers' call, which is a veteran move by a future Hall of Fame coach. He told everyone his answer without saying it. He didn't avoid the NFL finding a balance between protecting the quarterbacks and letting defensive players tackle people without getting fined.

"Yeah listen, I'm in the league, I'm on a couple of committees there, so I understand protecting the quarterback -- that's important. It is important. There's a fine line, we just got to sort that out," Reid said. "But these guys -- I mean they worked their butt(s) off to do a good job for us out here. And the league spends time doing it and looking at it. Sometimes there's a point where you got to let guys play and we just got to find where that happy medium is."

Reid clarified why Chaffers made the call that he did, or Cheffers' interpretation of the rule. He wasn't pleased with the call on the field, but it lit a fire on the Chiefs sideline that they used to pull off the victory.

"He said that -- no -- it was the weight that he put on the quarterback. That he slammed him. That he slammed his weight on the quarterback's body," Reid said. "I mean listen, it's an emotional game. So, what I thought wasn't -- I guess -- wasn't right. But, it is what it is."