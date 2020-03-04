Chiefs' Andy Reid endorses Cowboys decision to hire Mike McCarthy: 'He'll be even better than he was before'

The 2020 season will be a turning point for the Dallas Cowboys, in one way or another. They made the decision to finally part ways with head coach Jason Garrett after nearly a decade of inability to make a deep playoff run, then shrugged off promising collegiate football minds en route to landing a proven whale of a hire in Mike McCarthy. The team is also operating with more of a hands-off philosophy going forward, i.e., allowing McCarthy to build his coaching staff and to begin molding the roster in a way that best sets up his staff and system(s) for continued success.

And while McCarthy lets "the business people" work in securing Dak Prescott -- along with Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb, etc. -- the Cowboys are getting a lot of praise from all the right places for their decision to bring on a head coach who literally has a street named after him in Green Bay. The latest arrives by way of the Kansas City Chiefs, with Andy Reid rubber stamping McCarthy's hire as he himself enjoys the waves of winning Super Bowl LIV.

The two are not only descendants of the legendary Bill Walsh coaching tree, but they also have a longstanding personal relationship, and Reid couldn't be more excited to see McCarthy return re-energized after taking a year off to evolve.

"He's good for the National Football League," Reid said, speaking from the 2020 NFL combine. "Some of these guys that we're talking about here are good for the National Football League. They're good football coaches, and they handle themselves the right way. I have a ton of respect for Mike. When he was out of football, he recharged by going back and looking at all the things he could do better, and analyzing himself and the game and where he wanted to go to once he became the Cowboys coach -- or whoever was going to hire him.

"I think you're going to get an even better coach than he was before, and that was a championship-caliber coach."

McCarthy led the Packers to victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, which was ironically played at AT&T Stadium -- home of the Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones believes wholeheartedly McCarthy is the man capable of ending the ongoing 25-year championship drought in Dallas, and given his willingness to adapt his coaching style for today's NFL, early signs point to Jones potentially being correct.

There is, of course, lots to handle between now and September as he digs his heels into his new role in North Texas, but the last NFL head coach to hoist a Lombardi trophy believes McCarthy has the juice to be the next -- and for the second time of his head coaching career. Reid won't exactly lay down and let it happen, but he absolutely welcomes the competition from an old friend.