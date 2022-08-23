JuJu Smith-Schuster's sore knee is not expected to keep him out of the Chiefs' Week 1 showdown with the Cardinals. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said this week that his new receiver has turned the corner after sustaining the injury following Kansas City's first preseason game. Smith-Schuster hasn't practiced since suffering the injury.

A 2017 second-round pick out of USC, Smith-Schuster quickly burst on to the scene during his rookie season in Pittsburgh. After scoring eight touchdowns during his rookie season, Smith-Schuster set career highs with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards during his second season. In 2020, Smith-Schuster caught a career-high nine touchdowns while helping the Steelers return to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

An injury limited Smith-Schuster to just five games last season. He managed to make it back for the Steelers' wild-card playoff game against the Chiefs, who signed him to a one-year deal in March.

JuJu Smith-Schuster KC • WR • 9 TAR 28 REC 15 REC YDs 129 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Smith-Schuster is part of a receiving corps that is hoping to help mask the loss of Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami this offseason. Along with Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs brought in former Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They spent a second-round pick on former Western Michigan wideout Skyy Moore, who caught 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final year with the Broncos.

The Chiefs offense will continue to be led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes was named to his fourth straight Pro Bowl last year after throwing for over 4,800 yards and 37 touchdowns. Kelce was named to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl in 2021 after catching 92 passes for 1,125 yards and nine scores.