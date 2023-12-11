Following the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-17 home loss to the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, affectionately know as "Big Red,' was red hot about his team's go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes of the game being wiped off the board because of an offensive offsides penalty.

Reid called the ruling by the officials "a bit embarrassing."

"Very disappointed that it ended the way it did," Reid said, via NFL.com. "Normally I'll get -- I never use any of this as excuses, but normally I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game. (It's) a bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place … I've been in the league a long time and I haven't had one like that. So, not where, at least in that kind of position there where it is not given a heads up to."

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who ended up scoring the touchdown after tight end Travis Kelce threw him a tight spiral backwards on a lateral, began the play lined up well in front of the line of scrimmage.

Reid changed his tone on Monday, admitting Toney was at fault for the infraction by not checking with the officials to see if his alignment was proper.

"Normally, he looks over to the sideline and just gets an OK," Reid said Monday. "On that one, he just happened not to. That's the coaching point. Just make sure you check with the guy on the side just to see if you're aligned. I mean, he's not lining up offsides on purpose. Listen, he was two inches or an inch from being legal. Like I said, you can argue both sides of it."

In the end, his Monday remarks became much more about taking accountability than pointing fingers.

"Do we need to line up right? Yeah, we do," Reid said. "We got to take care of that. We can't put it in the officials' hands... I know what I said about the officials yesterday or insinuated about the officials. Listen, there are no excuses on this thing. That's not what I'm saying. I've always had a good working relationship with these guys, and that's the important part. They know when they tell me something with a guy, I'm going to go address the guy like right now and make sure that it gets changed. When you're talking about inches, those types of things, and those happen in the game -- I've been doing this a long time -- this isn't an excuse or a blame on the officials for blowing the game. That's not what it is."

Reid pointed out that like any relationship with a coworker, it's best not to burn bridges and for his players to own up to their mental lapses.

"It's that working relationship, that part is so important in this thing," Reid said. "Cause you can see it on both sides, whether it's a defensive player lining up in the neutral zone at times or that. You give a head coach a heads up, and then, in our case, we tell them. And then if they get called, listen, you were warned. That's how it's worked over the years. That's what I was really trying to get across."

He owned to losing his composure on Sunday when it came to how he reacted to the play in an effort to set an example for his players.

"I take a lot of pride in taking what the officials give me and going to our players and telling them," Reid said. "Like, immediately telling them and giving them that. Telling them that, 'Hey listen, they're giving you a warning, if you don't do it, that's on your plate.' That's the important part that I was trying to get across but probably not very well after the game."