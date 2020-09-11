The 2020 NFL season is going to have a few new wrinkles added to it to help keep players and coaches safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears like those efforts may need some fine-tuning. Instead of wearing a traditional mask while roaming the Kansas City sideline during the opener, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid rolled out a face shield mechanism that was seemingly connected to a hat. While he may have earned some style points, it may not have been as practical as he'd hoped. In the end, Reid was none too pleased with how this contraption worked out.

Throughout Kansas City's 34-20 over the Texans, Reid could be seen on the sideline not being able to see at all as his team continued its dominance from their championship run from a season ago. Outside of when he first put it on, the shield seemed to be consistently fogged up, which didn't unnoticed by social media.

"I didn't do very good with that thing," Reid admitted postgame. "It will be better with that next time. It will be fixed."

While Reid struggled to see for most of the game, the Chiefs didn't seem to struggle at all with Houston. After David Johson was able to score the season's first touchdown and put the Texans up by seven to start, Kansas City showed why they were the defending champs and ripped off 31 unanswered points to essentially put the game away in the blink of an eye.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones were their natural, dominant selves, but the night really went to rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. We're not exactly sure if Reid was actually able to see the back who he compared to Brian Westbrook show out, but he'll certainly be in for a treat once he pops on the film from this one.

As for the face shield going forward: may we suggest installing a mini windshield wiper?