Chiefs are working on a contract extension with wide receiver Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs are working on a contract extension with Tyreek Hill, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. Hill is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, making $2,042,500 for the Chiefs this year.

While a contract extension is due for Hill, signing him does come with some controversy. Hill was not suspended by the NFL after the Chiefs were "deeply disturbed" from a leaked audio recording of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discussing alleged abuse of their three-year-old son that conducted into a four-month investigation by the league, which said no one at the league office could "conclude that Hill violated the league's personal conduct policy."

This wasn't the first incident for Hill, who had previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery charges in 2015 stemming from a December 2014 incident where he punched and choked his then-pregnant girlfriend, who was Espinal. He was given a three-year probation sentence and the Chiefs later selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

On the field, Hill has been arguably the most dangerous deep-ball receiver in the NFL. Hill has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns (14.6 yards per catch) in three NFL seasons. Last season, Hill led the NFL with 15.0 yards per touch, finishing with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns (17.0 yards per catch). A Pro Bowler all three seasons in the league, Hill led the NFL in punt return yards (592), yards per return (15.2) and touchdowns (two) in his rookie season of 2016. He has five return touchdowns and is averaging 12.0 yards per punt return in his career.

Hill is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL and has been the big-play threat for the Chiefs since his first game in the league. He is expected to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the game once the deal is complete.