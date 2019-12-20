Chiefs at Bears: How to watch, stream, prediction, key matchups, and more for 'Sunday Night Football'

Coming into the 2019 season, the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs seemed like a picture-perfect pairing for late-season "Sunday Night Football." The Bears were fresh off their best season in more than a decade, a 12-4 finish and playoff appearance courtesy of hot first-year coach Matt Nagy, a shutdown defense led by Khalil Mack and up-and-coming dual-threat quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Chiefs, on the other hand, were popular picks to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl -- a high-flying offensive juggernaut that just barely missed out on edging the perennial title-contending New England Patriots in 2018 with reigning MVP and touchdown machine Patrick Mahomes returning at the helm of Andy Reid's attack. Fifteen weeks into the season, however, only one of the teams has lived up to the hype.

The Chiefs limped their way through the fall and have now won five of their last six to lead the AFC West at 10-4, and Mahomes just got done lighting up the Denver Broncos during his best performance in weeks. The Bears, meanwhile, are already eliminated from playoff contention at 7-7, and their fans are not only overwhelmingly down on their Sunday night chances but dreading the inevitable talk of how Chicago could've landed Mahomes rather than trade up for Trubisky back in 2017.

What has this week's "Sunday Night Football" come to, then? Well, for one, it's a prime chance for both sides to prove where they're headed. Kansas City may have a postseason spot secure, but Reid's squad still has the AFC Championship monkey to get off its back, and there might not be a better pre-playoff test than against the Bears defense which remains one of the stingiest in the game. And while Chicago may have nothing more than pride to play for in 2019, Nagy could certainly use a confidence boost or two to round out the calendar. There's also the matter of Trubisky, who'd probably like nothing more than to outplay Mahomes on the big stage but whose long-term status with the Bears remains very much in the air.

As we gear up for this cross-conference showdown, here's a look at a few key matchups, some information on how to tune in, plus a prediction for how Sunday night's game will shake out.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

TV: NBC

Follow: CBS Sports App

Key matchups

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Bears CB Kevin Toliver

Believe it or not, Hill hasn't had more than 70 receiving yards in over a month. He's still, however, ridiculously fast, as proven on his 41-yard score against the Broncos in Week 15. And if anyone's going to break the Chiefs offense wide open, it's him. On Chicago's side, veteran Prince Amukamara was in and out of the lineup against the Packers while recovering from a hamstring injury but could easily surrender snaps to Toliver, who's now made starts off the bench in two straight years. If Nagy and Co. want to see what they have in Toliver, especially with Amukamara a speculated 2020 cap casualty, well, he'll have a tall -- er, fast -- task in front of him.

Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz vs. Bears OLB Khalil Mack

Schwartz has established himself as an All-Pro pillar on the right side of the line, whereas Mack has been an All-Pro pillar of Chicago's pass rush. This year, things have been significantly quieter for No. 52, whose 7.5 sacks look like nothing compared to the league-leading totals of Shaquil Barrett, Chandler Jones, and Danielle Hunter. That's not to say Mack isn't still a playmaker, what with his penchant for forced fumbles, and isn't capable of changing a game. In fact, Sunday night could be his last, best chance to remind the Bears -- in primetime -- that he's worth all that guaranteed money.

Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland vs. Bears WR Allen Robinson

One of the few non-disappointing Bears of 2019? Robinson, who was a Pro Bowl snub after eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark and hauling in more than 80 passes this year. A steady and reliable target for Trubisky, he'd probably be reason No. 1 for a potential upset. Breeland, meanwhile, figures to be matched up with him two weeks after logging a clutch interception of Tom Brady while lined up with Julian Edelman. This one-on-one could dictate how well Nagy's unit is able to move the ball through the air.

Prediction

The Bears don't have anything to lose at this point, and Nagy should be itching to flex his creative muscles in front of old boss Andy Reid, especially with K.C. coming to his house. Chicago's defense is also capable enough to keep Mahomes and Co. from running up the score. But if all you're seeing out there are predictions in favor of the Chiefs, well, that's because they've simply got far more talent where it counts -- starting at QB. This one feels like it could be closer than expected, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't ride with the reigning MVP straight-up.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Bears 20