The Buffalo Bills have had a challenging week. After starting the season 4-0, with quarterback Josh Allen storming out to an MVP-caliber start, the club first saw its Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans delayed to a Tuesday night thanks to Tennessee's COVID-19 outbreak. Then came an unexpected blowout loss to those same Titans, during which Allen had easily his worst performance of the year. And now, just days later, they're on the verge of hosting none other than the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are assuredly hungry for a rebound after an upset defeat at the hands of the rival Raiders in Week 5.

That's not to say the Bills aren't well positioned to get back in the win column themselves. Allen remains one of the game's most intriguing physical talents at QB, Sean McDermott's defense is due for a step forward after Tuesday's loss, and K.C. proved quite vulnerable last Sunday, when Derek Carr had his way against the Chiefs en route to a 40-point performance. Still, when is it safe to rule out Patrick Mahomes?

As we look ahead to the first game of Monday night's doubleheader, who's truly got the upper hand in this battle of AFC contenders? Let's break things down.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 19 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Bills Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: Fox, NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free), Amazon Prime

Follow: CBS Sports App

When the Bills have the ball

Josh Allen's big-time arm has been a primary reason for Buffalo's ascent this year, and the team shouldn't be afraid to dial up more shots for the third-year signal-caller despite his two-interception outing against Tennessee earlier this week. That said, the No. 1 thing the Bills should prioritize heading into this game is establishing the run. This is 2020, yes, and the fact is that Allen firing it deep is far more likely to lift this team over Kansas City than any contributions from Bills running backs, but the numbers suggest just trying to get the ground game going will go a long way toward upsetting Reid, Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' high-scoring squad.

Through five games, the Chiefs are giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards per game. Against the run, however, they're far more susceptible to struggles, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the entire NFL. Just take a look at what opposing ball-carriers have done against them this year:

The Bills don't have a single RB with a yards-per-carry average above 4.0, but this is the time to pound that rock. If Devin Singletary or T.J. Yeldon or Zack Moss get stuffed early, so be it. The Chiefs' track record says Buffalo should be able to find space on the ground at some point in Monday's game, and again, it doesn't mean the Bills need to make the whole night a run-based attack. Just keep the Chiefs on their toes, as they've been all year in that area. Heck, get Josh Allen on the move if you need to.

If they can do that, they can definitely set up the play-action and allow Allen to uncork a few deep shots, not to mention potentially better control the clock in a matchup where Buffalo will want Mahomes and Co. off the field as much as possible.

When the Chiefs have the ball

K.C.'s No. 1 game plan should be pretty much the inverse: Make Monday night all about the pass. With Sammy Watkins sidelined, you might think this is the time for Andy Reid to lean more on the run -- and get Clyde Edwards-Helaire as many touches as possible before Le'Veon Bell's anticipated Week 7 debut. While Reid shouldn't fully ignore the ground game, however, this matchup screams opportunity for speedsters like Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman.

Whereas the Bills are a borderline top-10 rush defense through five games, their pass coverage has been lacking. A bottom-10 unit in that area, they've also got All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White nursing a back injury. While White is on track to start, Buffalo could be in serious trouble if he's forced to leave, and the team's nickel situation, with Taron Johnson, isn't ideal already. Even without Watkins, that means the Chiefs should not hesitate to test Buffalo all over the field -- over the middle, in the slot, and especially deep -- with Hardman expected to line up out wide and Robinson on track to man the slot.

In other words, the Chiefs just need to play their game. Mahomes has walked a fine line with turnover-worthy plays the last two weeks, finally throwing his first official interception against Las Vegas in Week 5, but Reid shouldn't -- and almost definitely won't -- put any kind of limitations on the aerial attack because of it. Edwards-Helaire should be involved, both as a runner and receiver, but this one's all about Mahomes -- keeping him upright and letting him sling it.

Part of the "keeping him upright" plan could also mean getting Mahomes out of the pocket even more than usual. The Raiders had an unexpected impact on K.C.'s offense by taking advantage of a weakened Chiefs interior, and the Bills aren't slouches up front. So whether that means more roll-outs or creative Reid gadgetry, one of the best things the Chiefs could do is keep Mahomes on the move, which in turn would likely extend and open up plays in Buffalo's secondary. If that happens, it's just hard to foresee a scenario where No. 15 doesn't return to form with a much more efficient performance.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bills 31