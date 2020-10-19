Facing adversity for the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills enter Monday night's showdown in a similar situation stemmed from the previous week of games. Both teams are coming off a loss -- their first of the season. Kansas City and Buffalo are still two of the elite teams in the AFC, which makes this Monday night matchup -- rescheduled from "Thursday Night Football "-- all the more intriguing. The Bills are off to a 4-1 start for the second consecutive year, while the Chiefs (4-1) are looking to avenge a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders -- despite having a top-five offense in yards accumulated and top-10 offense in points scored.

How will the Chiefs and Bills respond after their first loss? Will Kansas City's defense have a bounce-back game against Josh Allen and the Bills offense? Will Allen return to his MVP form against a Chiefs defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in yards allowed? We'll find out soon; here's everything you need to know.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 19 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Bills Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: Fox, NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Patrick Mahomes will make his first start against the Bills in his career, potentially facing a Bills defense that could miss Tre'Davious White for the second consecutive game (shoulder). If White is out, Mahomes and the Chiefs offense -- minus Sammy Watkins (out, hamstring) -- should be able to attack Josh Norman in the secondary similar to how the Tennessee Titans did last week. Norman has only been targeted 12 times this year as opposing quarterbacks have a 120.1 passer rating when targeting him. Kansas City's pass offense ranks in the top five in pass yards and touchdowns, creating a major mismatch for the Bills. If White plays, it will be big for a Buffalo defense that is 21st in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed.

The Chiefs defense ranks in the bottom 10 in yards allowed and second-to-last in run defense, but K.C. is ranked No. 2 against the pass by Football Outsiders' DVOA. Fortunately for Kansas City, Buffalo hasn't been able to get their ground game going as they have a bottom five run offense as Devin Singletary is the only running back on the roster with over 100 yards rushing -- and he's averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. Given the struggles of the Buffalo offensive line, it's hard to blame Singletary for his struggles as Buffalo is ranked in the bottom 10 in run blocking (per Football Outsiders). The Bills will need a strong performance from Josh Allen, who's coming off his worst game of the year. Allen has thrown 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions as his struggles last game appear to be the exception rather than the norm.

Mahomes needs just 11 touchdown passes in his next seven games to become the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 100 touchdown passes (Dan Marino currently holds the record with 44). If Norman starts tonight -- White would have to be out -- the Chiefs should feast against a defense that hasn't performed at its 2019 level yet. Even with the Chiefs struggling in the run game, Kansas City should be able to score big against Buffalo. The Bills are a good team, but may be asking too much for Allen to pull off the upset.

Pick: Chiefs 31, Bills 24

