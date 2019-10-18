Chiefs at Broncos: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'
Follow along with all the action as Denver looks to close the gap with Kansas City in the AFC West
If the Denver Broncos are going to seriously challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, Thursday night isn't the kind of game they can afford to lose. When the Broncos welcome the Chiefs into Denver, they won't be welcoming the same explosive Chiefs teams they've been forced to deal with since the beginning of last season, when Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback. They'll be hosting a depleted Chiefs team that is in the midst of its worst stretch since Mahomes became their starter. The Chiefs are coming off two straight home losses and in each of those two losses, they failed to score 25 points after scoring at least 25 points in every game that Mahomes started dating back to Week 1 of last year. After winning two straight games, the Broncos are trending up. A win over the Chiefs would move them to only one game back of the division lead.
Below, we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis with our live blog. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways style recap, so be sure to check back later
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
How to watch
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)
TV: Fox, NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
