Chiefs at Broncos: Patrick Mahomes out after knee injury; plus live updates, game stats, highlights
Follow along with all the action as Denver looks to close the gap with Kansas City in the AFC West
The Chiefs are winning the battle, but they might've just lost the war. On Thursday night, the Chiefs leapt out to a 20-6 lead over the Broncos, but in the process, lost MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a knee injury that was serious enough for the Chiefs to immediately rule him out for the remainder of the game. The Chiefs carried their 14-point lead into halftime, but obviously, the result of this game matters far less than the results of whatever tests Mahomes eventually undergoes. That said, as we wait to learn more about Mahomes' injury, the Broncos are suddenly in a great position to climb back into the divisional race against a Mahomes-less Chiefs. To do so, they'll need to engineer a double-digit comeback in the second half.
Below, we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis with our live blog. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways style recap, so be sure to check back later
