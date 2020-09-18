The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time kicking off their bid to repeat as AFC West champions, rolling past the Houston Texans in the first game of the 2020 NFL season. But they're not alone atop the division standings entering Week 2. Despite going to the wire against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in their opener, the Los Angeles Chargers were also victorious in the first week of action, with Joey Bosa, Casey Hayward and a big-name defense helping the club to its own 1-0 start.

Is there any chance the Chargers can make it a two-game streak and stun their rivals at home? Or is Patrick Mahomes destined to keep the Chiefs in the win column as the clear front-runners in the West? We'll find out this Sunday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for the divisional battle:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

It feels like a while since we've seen the Chiefs in action, and that's because it has been; K.C. will have had nine full days of rest by the time it takes the SoFi Stadium turf for this Week 2 matchup. That should only serve to help Andy Reid's squad, which would've been a lethal opponent even on a short week. Mahomes was predictably sharp in his debut, and his supporting cast -- from Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Tyreek Hill to Travis Kelce -- remains among the best in the game. The defense is also still underrated considering the impact of guys like Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu on opposing game plans. Put simply, they're the favorites for a reason.

The Chargers, on the other hand, may have had one of the least convincing wins of Week 1. They deserve credit for battling, no doubt, and they've got a handful of ready-made playmakers in Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams and defenders like Joey Bosa. The latter is banged up, though, and it's incredibly hard to believe that L.A. is capable of going blow-for-blow in a potential Mahomes shootout with the middling Tyrod Taylor under center. The Chargers' best chance at upsetting K.C. is for the Chiefs to have some historic lapses on defense or for the game to stay low-scoring, and neither of those seem very likely.

It's a rivalry game, so you never know! But the disparity in both firepower and the ability to utilize it is glaring.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Chargers 17

Check out CBSSports.com for even more expert predictions on this game and the rest of Week 2.