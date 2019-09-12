Chiefs at Raiders: Channel, time, how to stream, three keys to victory for each AFC West squad

Both the Raiders and Chiefs were able to walk out of Week 1 with a "W" and are now in position to hand each other their first loss of the year as these two AFC West rivals square off in Oakland on Sunday.

In 2018, K.C. was able to sweep the season series against the Raiders, but Jon Gruden and company are now trying to prove that their team is on the upswing in the aftermath of the Antonio Brown saga. A win against this AFC juggernaut would certainly start to open some eyes.

As we near this matchup, he's a breakdown of how to watch and three keys to victory for both the Raiders and Chiefs.

Chiefs at Raiders

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: RingCentral Coliseum (Oakland)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Chiefs' keys to victory

Work through Travis Kelce: The last time Kansas City went into Oakland to face the Raiders they had no answer for Travis Kelce. The tight end went off for 168 yards receiving on 12 catches to go along with two touchdowns. Despite being able to secure a win against the Broncos in Week 1, the Raiders still allowed three Denver pass catchers to average over 14 yards per catch, including Courtland Sutton, who hauled in seven balls for 120 yards. Given that Tyreek Hill is injured, Kelce should be the go-to option for Patrick Mahomes even with Sammy Watkins' impressive showing in the opener.

Limit Derek Carr's efficiency: Part of the reason why the Raiders were able to beat the Broncos rather easily was due to Derek Carr's efficiency. He completed 22 of his 26 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown. He didn't exactly light up the scoreboard, but he didn't turn the ball over and kept the chains moving. Thanks to the quick passes and Oakland's run game, Carr wasn't touched in Week 1. The best way the Chiefs and find success against Oakland is by knocking him around some, taking away his first look and forcing him to throw deep.

Get Mecole Hardman involved: Tyreek Hill's injury is a big one for the Chiefs. His speed stretches the field and opens things up for the likes of Travis Kelce and the rest of that receiving unit. Luckily for K.C., they did draft receiver Mecole Hardman and his 4.33 40-yard dash speed in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. You can't expect him to be Hill, but placing him in that role and allowing him to run wild should be a point of emphasis for Andy Reid's offense.

Raiders' keys to victory

Get after Patrick Mahomes: It doesn't appear to be too serious, but Patrick Mahomes did suffer an ankle injury in the opener against Jacksonville. That may limit the reining NFL MVP's mobility in Week 2, which the Raiders should take full advantage of. Jon Gruden's defense did a solid job getting after Joe Flacco, sacking him three times with a total of five quarterback hits on Monday night. If they can get Mahomes off his spot, that's the best chance they have of securing their second win of the year.

Run the ball more efficiently: Rookie Josh Jacobs was able to total 85 yards on the ground to go along with two touchdowns in his debut. That said, he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and the Raiders as a team averaged 3.5 yards. One way they can limit Kansas City's high-powered offense is simply by killing clock which can be dome with an efficient run game.

Take some chances deep: Even without Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes will have plenty of opportunities to throw down field. If things turns into a track meet, Derek Carr will likely have to let a few rip. He did show the ability to go deep with Tyrell Williams hauling in a 43 yard pass in Week 1 and that will likely need to continue if they want to keep pace with the Chiefs.