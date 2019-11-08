Chiefs at Titans prediction: How to watch, stream Week 10 game on CBS and CBS All Access

The Tennessee Titans (4-5) return home to host the Kansas City Chiefs (6-3), who are expected to get their quarterback back this week. After missing the last two games due to a dislocated kneecap, Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice this week, and should be ready to go against the Titans.

Matt Moore did a nice job in relief duty and threw for 659 yards and four touchdowns in Mahomes' absence. He also took down the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last week. The Chiefs are still in first place in the AFC West and now can move forward down the back half of their schedule with their starting quarterback.

On the flip side, the Titans just suffered a pretty brutal 30-20 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. It was the first loss Ryan Tannehill registered as the starting quarterback for the Titans, and while he threw for a season-high 331 yards, it was arguably his worst outing so far. Tennessee was shut out in the first half and the offense didn't find a rhythm until it was too late. The 30 points the Titans' defense gave up were the most it had allowed all season and can be blamed on the offense's inefficiency since the defense had to spend the majority of the game on the field.

The Titans have won the past two regular-season matchups against the Chiefs, and also beat Kansas City in the playoffs at Arrowhead in 2018. Could Tannehill and the Titans find a way to upset the Chiefs in Week 10? Before we get to our predictions, here's how and when you can watch or stream the game:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

It goes without saying that the Chiefs will be a much better team with Mahomes back under center. The 2018 NFL MVP has posted a passer rating of at least 100 in eight of the past nine road games and is averaging 324 passing yards and two touchdowns in the past three games he has played against AFC South opponents. The Titans won't just be charged with slowing down Mahomes, they will also have to account for running back Damien Williams. While he has been a bit of a disappointment this year, Williams was given 12 carries against the Vikings and turned that into 125 yards and a touchdown. It's possible that Andy Reid will want Mahomes to take things a little slower in his first game back, which means Williams should get extra work on the ground and in the passing game.

The Titans will look to regroup and correct everything that went wrong last week. Tannehill will need to focus on keeping the chains moving and continue to get his wideouts involved. Rookie A.J. Brown had four catches for a team-high 81 yards last Sunday -- which makes him the only rookie in the NFL with 80 or more receiving yards in three games this season. The wide receiving corps, in general, received a boost when Tannehill was named the starter, and he needs to move the ball down the field if the Titans want to shock the Chiefs this week. Running back Derrick Henry has been efficient for the Titans all season as well and caught a season-high three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown last week. Utilizing him as a check-down option or to establish tempo on the ground would be a good idea.

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists the Chiefs as a 6-point favorite, which is logical with Mahomes coming back. Assuming he won't be hampered by his knee injury, the Chiefs are the better team and the more consistent squad as well.

The pick: Chiefs 24-17 over Titans

