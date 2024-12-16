The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 13-1 on Sunday with a 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

At this point, no one is surprised that the Chiefs are 13-1, but it is somewhat surprising how they've gotten there: Despite having Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs have not topped 30 points in a single game this season (They've scored exactly 30 points twice, but haven't gone over that number).

The Chiefs are one of just four teams in the NFL -- along with the Patriots, Giants and Raiders -- who have yet to top the 30-point mark. Those are other three teams have a combined record of 7-34, which shows you just how crazy is it is that Kansas City is 13-1.

As a matter of fact, it's so crazy that we haven't seen a team pull off something similar in 99 years. The last team to hit 13 wins without topping 30 points in a single game came all the way back in 1925 when the Frankford Yellow Jackets pulled off the unlikely scoring feat. Go Yellow Jackets!

With that in mind, let's check out 13 more of the wildest stats from Week 15 (via CBS Sports research, unless noted):

Bills are lighting up the scoreboard. With their 48-42 win over Detroit, the Bills have now scored at least 30 points in eight straight games, which is tied with multiple teams for the longest single-season streak in NFL history. The last team to pull it off was the Broncos, who did it in 2013. The Rams once scored at least 30 points in 14 straight games, but that was over two seasons. Bills join exclusive club. The Bills scored 48 points against Lions in a game that came one week after they lost to the Rams, 44-42. That makes Buffalo just the second team in NFL history to score 40 points and allow 40 points in consecutive games. The 1966 Giants also managed to do this. Josh Allen makes history again. After making history last week, Allen was at it again this week. In Buffalo's win over Detroit, Allen became the first player in NFL history with at least two touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns in consecutive games. He also became the first player in league history to have at least two TD passes and two rushing touchdowns in three games in a single-season. Lions invent new way to lose. In Detroit's loss to Buffalo, Jared Goff finished with 494 yards and five passing touchdowns, making him the first QB in NFL history to lose a game where he threw for at least 400 yards with at least five touchdowns. Before Goff's game, quarterbacks were 16-0 all-time with those stats. Goff is also the first player in NFL history with four career games with at least 400 passing yards, four touchdown passes and no interceptions. Goff had been tied with Joe Burrow, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes. Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers, who all did it three times. We got a scorigami. The Bills 48-42 win over the Lions marked the first time in NFL history that a game has ever ended with that exact final score. It will now go down in the books as the 1,090th unique final score. Action Jackson. The Ravens QB had a huge game against the Giants, completing 21 of 25 pass attempts (84 percent) for 290 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions while also tacking on 65 rushing yards. With those numbers, Jackson became the first player in NFL history with five touchdown passes, at least 50 rushing yards and a completion percentage of 80-or-higher in a regular-season game. Jackson also became just the second QB in NFL history to reach 6,000 rushing yards. At 6,001, he trails only Michael Vick (6,109) in the NFL record book. It's never sunny in Philadelphia for the Steelers. The Steelers haven't won a game in Philadelphia since 1965 and that streak continued on Sunday with their 11th straight loss in Philly over the past 59 years. Jalen Hurts joins exclusive club. Hurts has the Eagles on a 10-game winning streak for the third time in his career. That makes him just the fifth QB since 1950 to have at least three career winning streaks of 10 games or more, joining John Elway, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Davante Adams goes off in the second half. The Jets receiver finished with 198 yards against the Jaguars and the shocking part is that every single one of those yards came in the second half. It was the biggest second half performance by a receiver since 1994 when Irving Fryar went off for 211 yards during a second half while playing for the Dolphins. Bengals win ugly over Titans. The Bengals 38-27 win over the Titans saw the two teams combined for 10 turnovers and 26 penalties, which marks the FIRST time in NFL history that two teams have combined for at least 26 penalties and 10 turnovers. It also marked the first game with at least 10 combined turnovers since a Lions-Vikings game in 2007. Joe Burrow sets Bengals record. With three TD passes against the Titans, Burrow now has 36 for the season which breaks his old franchise record of 35. Giants hit rock bottom. With their 35-14 loss to the Ravens, the Giants have now lost nine straight games, which tied the franchise record for longest losing streak. They could set the all-time record with a loss to the Falcons in Week 16. They're also 0-8 at home for the first time in franchise history. Mark Andrews sets Ravens' TD record. With a touchdown catch against the Giants, Andrews now has 49 in his career, which is a new franchise record for the Ravens. Andrews had previously been tied with Jamal Lewis for the all-time mark

If you see any other fun facts, feel free to tweet them at me.