After watching Harrison Butker struggle through another game in Week 12, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally decided to bench their starting kicker. The team will turn to Justin Tucker for their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Butker's benching during his media availability on Sunday.

"The Harrison Butker situation, I'm going to sit Harrison down for this game and let Justin go ahead and kick for this game," Reid said. "I feel for [Butker], he's does so many great things here, but sometimes you just need to take a step back to move forward and I think this will allow him to do that."

Butker has made some big kicks for the Chiefs over his 10-year career, which is why the team has stood by him despite his struggles this season. However, Reid clearly felt a change was needed after watching him miss another big field goal attempt on Thanksgiving against the Bills.

Butker had a chance to put the Chiefs in the lead with a 46-yard kick in the fourth quarter, but he ended up missing in a game that Kansas City eventually lose 13-10.

The 46-yard miss is part of a troubling trend for Butker. He's been absolutely money from inside 45 yards, but he's been one of the worst kickers in the NFL over the past two years from 45 yards and longer.

Including the miss against the Bills, Butker has hit just 33.3% of his attempts from 45 yards or longer this season. He had a costly miss against the Broncos in a 28-24 loss back in Week 8. The week before that, he missed two kicks in a 20-3 loss to the Seahawks. If Butker had connected on those field goals, that could have potentially put the Chiefs' back in the game, but instead, they got blown out.

The Chiefs brought in Tucker and signed him to the practice squad just three days after the loss to the Seahawks.

Butker's struggles from distance really began last year. Since the start of the 2025 season, he's hit just 57.7% of his attempts from 45 yards and longer.

Overall, Butker has hit just 65.2% of his field goal attempts this season, which is the worst percentage in the NFL for any kicker with at least 15 attempts and a career low by nearly 10 percentage points. His eight misses are also the most in the league.

After the loss to the Bills, Patrick Mahomes was asked if he still had any faith in his kicker and although Mahomes backed his teammate, he didn't sound extremely confident in Butker.

"I try to have confidence in everybody on the team," Mahomes said. "That's part of playing this sport, is believing in the guys around you. And obviously, Harrison hasn't had the season that he's wanted this year. But he's also been one of the best kickers in the game for a long time."

The switch to Tucker means the former Ravens kicker will be seeing action for the first time since the 2024 season. The kicker was released by the Ravens following the 2024 season after some disturbing allegations came to light: Tucker was accused by six different women of engaging in sexually inappropriate misconduct at multiple Baltimore-area spas.

Tucker worked out for several different teams since being released, including the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets, but he didn't sign a deal until the Chiefs added him in October.

It will be interesting to see if Tucker can give the Chiefs a boost, especially from long range, since he had the same struggles as Butker before he was released. Tucker went just 9-for-20 (45%) on his past 20 attempts from 50 yards or longer.

The Chiefs head to Los Angeles this week to face the Rams on Thursday night in a game that kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon.