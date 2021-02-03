It's officially Wednesday of Super Bowl Week, which means we're one day closer to crowning the Chiefs or Buccaneers champions of the world. It also means you've got me -- Cody Benjamin, the man with two first names -- taking over for John Breech for today's Pick Six NFL newsletter delivery. Don't worry; not much will change here, except for the fact I won't beat you over the head with kicker news!

Today's show: Keys to Super Bowl victory for Bucs and Chiefs

Guys, a friendly reminder: The Super Bowl is this Sunday! If you aren't too busy whipping up snacks for the big game, Wednesday's episode of the Pick Six NFL Podcast (listen and subscribe here) is a must-listen, with Will Brinson and Brady Quinn breaking down both teams, identifying keys to victory and matchups to watch. One of the most pressing issues the guys discussed: The Chiefs' offensive line, which will be without both its starting tackles.

"People tend to forget: This group, it takes chemistry," Quinn said. "There's a communication and chemistry that's developed between offensive linemen. There's gonna be seams created in the separation between tackle and guard. There's gonna be times where there's nothing you can do to help those guys. It is going to be tough. I don't think it can be talked about enough, because these games are still won and lost at the line of scrimmage."

Brinson, however, wasn't buying the idea that Kansas City's line will stop them from airing it out: "Andy Reid is not a moron. You still gotta cover Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in tight spaces. It's not like the Chiefs have to be bombs-away 'Star Wars' offense here. They'll get the ball out quick and then, all of a sudden, how much of that short-yardage passing game needs to happen before it just eases Todd Bowles back?"

2. Prisco's Super Bowl pick: Mahomes burns Bucs to lift Kansas City again

There's only one game left to predict in the 2020 NFL season. So who's it going to be: The Chiefs or the Buccaneers? Glad you asked, because the trusty ol' Pete Prisco has an answer for you. In his final weekly prediction piece of the year, he's got a full forecast of Super Bowl Sunday. Check out the whole thing, especially because it includes Pete trying to motivate himself after a relatively poor postseason performance, and discover even more reasons he likes the reigning champs to do it again:

I think both coaches will be who they are, which is aggressive, offensive-minded men. With two quarterbacks playing at a high level, one the greatest ever and the other on his way to making a case for himself being that someday, I would expect a lot of offense. With two aggressive defenses, look for some big turnovers as well ... That means a lot of points. This one will be high-scoring, but in the end I think Mahomes and his skill players, especially Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, will get the best of Tampa Bay's defense. Blitz and you will pay. Mahomes has always been that way, and that won't change on the biggest stage.

Pick: Chiefs 35, Bucs 30



3. Insider notes: Expect 'waves' of additional big moves at QB

The 2021 offseason won't officially begin until March, but already two teams have agreed to swap big-name quarterbacks, with Matthew Stafford set to join the Rams and Jared Goff set to relocate to Detroit. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, that first blockbuster is likely just a taste of what's to come.

There will be ripples -- more like waves -- of transactions at the most important position in all of professional sports throughout the offseason. Any move will have corollaries to it – call it trickle-down tradenomics, if you will: Deshaun Watson going to, say, the Jets, begetting an inevitable move of Sam Darnold to somewhere like, say, the 49ers, who then would be moving Jimmy Garoppolo elsewhere ... And that's just the first tier, that very well could still include Aaron Rodgers as well, lest the Packers placate him both financially and in terms of putting together/retaining a roster he deems to be truly Super Bowl worthy. Sorting through Watson's situation and monitoring Rodgers -- as so many teams are -- will take some time, and not all teams will be willing to wait in the end. But some surely will.

4. Ranking all 54 Super Bowls: Tom Brady's wins among the best ever

What better way to celebrate the 55th Super Bowl than by reviewing the last 54? Will Brinson is a busy man, hosting the Pick Six podcast and bowing down to Philip Rivers on social media, but somehow he found time to rank every single Super Bowl that's ever been played ahead of this weekend's championship. Thanks, Will! In all seriousness, the list is well worth a read, especially because four of the top five Super Bowls involve Tom Brady! If that's not a promise of drama for this Sunday, then what is? Check out the full rankings now, which feature one of Brady's most improbable victories at No. 1:

1. Super Bowl XLIX (New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24)

This game had everything. There was controversy coming in (Deflategate had just begun) and it was a battle of the two best teams in football. The defending champion Seahawks came out gunning, the Patriots responded and took over the game and then Russell Wilson and Seattle tried to steal it back with one of the wildest catches by Jermaine Kearse you will ever see. Malcolm Butler promptly took it right back with arguably the greatest defensive play in Super Bowl history.

5. Super Bowl 'Madden' simulation: Buccaneers win on epic interception

You know what's nearly as much fun as the actual Super Bowl? The Super Bowl in "Madden." Or at least the one our own Tyler Sullivan simulated on Wednesday, firing up Buccaneers versus Chiefs in "Madden NFL 21" for a virtual preview of Sunday's big game. The results of Sully's simulation were stunning, to say the least, with Tampa Bay pulling out a 20-14 victory on an epic interception, so it's safe to say if the real Super Bowl is anything like our simulation, we're all in for a treat:

Jordan Whitehead jumped into the same class as former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (circa Super Bowl XLIX) as he was able to secure a Super Bowl-winning interception in the end zone off Patrick Mahomes. With just 33 seconds left to play in Super Bowl LV and Kansas City at the 1-yard line while down by six points, Mahomes, who likely could have just rushed for the score, rolled out left and tried to connect with tight end Travis Kelce for a touchdown. Then, Whitehead was able to jump in front of the throw, intercept Mahomes' pass, and help Tampa Bay pull off the 20-14 victory to give them their second Super Bowl in franchise history.



6. Super Bowl platter: All the best pre-game stories and coverage

