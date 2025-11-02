AFC titans face off in a can't miss NFL Week 9 showdown as the Buffalo Bills (5-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) on Paramount+. Josh Allen and the Bills got back into the win column in Week 8 as they cruised to a 40-9 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off their third straight win, topping the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders, 28-7, on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Kansas City is a two-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Bills odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. The Chiefs are -131 money line favorites (risk $131 to win $100), while the Bills are +111 underdogs. Before making any Bills vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Where to bet on Bills vs. Chiefs

Where to watch Bills vs. Chiefs on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bills vs. Chiefs betting preview

Odds: Chiefs -2, over/under 52.5

The early-season woes appear to be behind the Chiefs, as they have averaged 411.8 total yards per game and 31.5 points since Week 4. Mahomes is tied with Matthew Stafford for most TDs so far this season (17) while also averaging 262.4 passing yards per game. The Chiefs passing defense will have a taller task containing Allen than they did in Week 8 against Marcus Mariota, but has shown in the past it can force even top-tier QBs into making mistakes.



Allen has thrown for 1,261 yards with 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions in five regular-season matchups against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, James Cook is averaging a league-high 107.6 rushing yards per game with seven touchdowns in 2025, and he should be fired up to go up against Kansas City's sturdy run defense after scoring two TDs against the Panthers in Week 8. Kansas City is only allowing 16.4 points per game, but Buffalo has only scored fewer than 20 points once this season.

Model's Chiefs vs. Bills score prediction, picks

The Chiefs are 5-3-0 ATS and have covered the spread in each of their last three games. The Bills are 3-4-0 ATS, but have won each of the last four regular-season head-to-heads. The SportsLine model is expecting another nail-biter between these AFC foes, and it projects Buffalo will cover the spread in 55% of simulations. Chiefs vs. Bills score prediction: Bills 28, Chiefs 26

Chiefs vs. Bills same game parlay

Bills +2

Over 52.5

James Cook anytime TD scorer (-140)

