Four days after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson was released from the hospital, his agent Chris Turnage told NFL Media. Three days before this news, Turnage announced that Thompson was awake and responsive after the incredibly scary situation.

"The family thanks everyone for their prayers and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism throughout this situation," Turnage said in a statement.

Last Thursday, Thompson had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the team facility. The 27-year-old suffered a seizure that caused him to go into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting on Thursday morning, according to NFL Media. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs' trainers and medical staff responded to the situation immediately, which allowed Thompson to quickly get the treatment he needed.

Thompson is in his second year with the Chiefs after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in one game during his rookie season.

The Chiefs were set to hold their final offseason training activity (OTA) of the week that Thursday after practicing on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the situation, the Chiefs postponed all Thursday activities until Friday.

The Chiefs also still have a mandatory minicamp, which will run June 11-13. After minicamp, the team will be off until training camp starts in late July.