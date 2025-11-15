The Denver Broncos will put their seven-game winning streak on the line against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday on Paramount+. Denver (8-2) entered NFL Week 11 tied with New England and Indianapolis for the best record in the league and is coming off a 10-7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday. Kansas City (5-4) is coming off a bye but lost to the Buffalo Bills, 28-21, in Week 9 to end a three-game win streak. These teams split their two matchups last season, though Denver's Week 18 win came with the Chiefs resting their starters.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Kansas City is a 3.5-point road favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Chiefs are -206 money line favorites (risk $206 to win $100), while the Broncos are +170 underdogs. Before making any Chiefs vs. Broncos picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Chiefs vs. Broncos betting preview

Odds: Chiefs -3.5, over/under 44.5

Kansas City has owned this rivalry over the last decade, posting a 17-2 record versus Denver over their last 19 meetings, with one of those defeats coming in a meaningless Week 18 game for the Chiefs. The spread record, however, has been much more even, with Kansas City being 11-8 against the line over those matchups. This season, the team's outright record has matched its spread record as the Chiefs have covered in their five victories and failed to cover in their four defeats.

As for Denver, it started the year going 0-3 against the spread but has since posted a 4-3 spread record over its seven-game win streak. The Broncos have both the No. 3 scoring defense and No. 3 total defense, though other metrics lag behind Kansas City, despite the former having the better record. The Chiefs have the better point differential on the season, and Kansas City owns a +4 turnover differential, while Denver has a -4 difference in turnovers. The Under is a combined 13-6 for the teams in 2025.

Model's Chiefs vs. Broncos score prediction, picks

Both teams are well rested with Denver coming off a Thursday game and Kansas City coming off a bye. However, lethargy has been a factor in post-bye games for the Chiefs in recent years as they are just 2-6 ATS following a bye since 2020. Kansas City is also 2-6 versus the line in divisional games since the start of last year, while Patrick Mahomes has had three turnovers in back-to-back games in Denver. With the Broncos' pass rush, which leads the NFL in sacks, containing Kansas City's offense, Denver (+3.5) covers almost 60% of the time. Broncos vs. Chiefs score prediction: Chiefs 22, Broncos 21

Broncos vs. Chiefs same game parlay

Broncos +3.5 (-105)

Under 44.5 (-105)

Rashee Rice anytime touchdown scorer (+115)

