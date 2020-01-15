Chiefs can set one Super Bowl record with win over Titans in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs have experienced playoff disappointment for the majority of the Super Bowl era, with the franchise's last Super Bowl title coming in 1969. Kansas City is making its second consecutive conference championship game appearance, but just its third since the merger in 1970.

The Chiefs haven't won a Super Bowl since the 1969 season, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Kansas City's championship drought has reached 50 years, which is one of the longest in the NFL. If the Chiefs are able to defeat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game Sunday and advance to Super Bowl LIV, they will set a NFL record no franchise wants to be a part of (and one that will be tough to break).

A win Sunday would give the Chiefs 50 years between Super Bowl appearances, which would be the longest time between appearances in NFL history. That would crush the previous record of 36 set by the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 when they advanced to Super Bowl XLI (the Colts had last reached the Super Bowl in 1970, when the franchise was the Baltimore Colts). The Green Bay Packers own the second longest drought between Super Bowls, set when they reached Super Bowl XXXI in 1996 (their last Super Bowl appearance prior to that was Super Bowl II in 1967), a span of 29 years. The Philadelphia Eagles had a 24-year drought between Super Bowl appearances (1980 to 2004), the third-longest drought in league history.

Here are the franchises with the current longest droughts since their last Super Bowl appearance:

Franchise Last Super Bowl appearance (drought) New York Jets 1968 season (51 years) Kansas City Chiefs 1969 season (50 years) Minnesota Vikings 1976 season (43 years) Miami Dolphins 1984 season (35 years) Cincinnati Bengals 1988 season (31 years)

Kansas City's championship drought is also one of the longest in NFL history. The Arizona Cardinals franchise last won a championship in 1947, which is the league's longest current drought at 72 years. The Detroit Lions last championship occurred in 1957 (62 years) while the Tennessee Titans franchise last won in 1961 (58 years) and Los Angeles Chargers in 1963 (56 years). Both the Titans and Chargers' lone championships came in the AFL.

This is one record Kansas City wouldn't mind setting if the Chiefs can advance to Super Bowl LIV.