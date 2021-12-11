The Kansas City Chiefs may be without one of their defensive starters Sunday when they host the Las Vegas Raiders. On Saturday, the team downgraded cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to questionable to play due to a personal matter.

Sneed's brother, Tqarontarion Dcortez "TQ" Harrison, was killed Friday night in their hometown of Minden, Louisiana, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper (via KTBS-TV). While siblings, Harrison was more of a father figure in Sneed's life due to his parents spending time in prison. According to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Harrison -- who was nine years older than Sneed -- changed diapers, cooked meals and walked Sneed to school as a youth.

The second-year corner has started in all 12 games for the Chiefs this season and has recorded 62 combined tackles, one sack, six passes defensed and two interceptions. Sneed was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. The former second-team All-Conference USA player made an immediate impact on Kansas City's defense as a rookie.

Sneed is not the only cornerback listed as questionable for Kansas City, as Rashad Fenton is also questionable to play with a knee injury after being a limited participant in practice all week.