Andy Reid is heading into his 25th season coaching in the NFL. Despite a quarter century of experience with two Super Bowl titles in the last four years, the Kansas City Chiefs aren't getting the vibe Reid is even close to calling it a career.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt addressed Reid's future in Kansas City. He doesn't see the Chiefs head coach retiring any time soon.

"That's never come up in my conversations with Andy," Hunt said to reporters Sunday. "I think, as I recall his answer, somebody asked him the question and I don't think he stopped to think about that subject and it has sort of had a life of its own there for a few weeks until Andy said, 'No, I'm not thinking about that.'

"As I see Andy, he remains incredibly energized and excited. He's all about the Kansas City Chiefs and trying to get us back to the playoffs and win another Super Bowl. I think he has as much energy and passion as I've seen in the past 10-plus years that he's been with us."

Reid is on the verge of becoming one of the top five head coaches in NFL history, thanks to the dynasty he's building with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. He can become just the fifth head coach with three Super Bowl victories (joining Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh, and Joe Gibbs) with another championship and his four wins shy of passing Tom Landry for fourth on the all-time wins list (Reid has 247 career wins with the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles). Only Don Shula, Bill Belichick, and Tom Landry have more coaching victories than Reid.

Reid is second in postseason wins with 22 (trailing only Belichick) and became the fourth head coach with 200 wins and multiple Super Bowl titles (Belichick, Shula, Landry). He also became the third head coach to beat his former team in the Super Bowl, an Eagles team he won 130 regular-season and 10 playoff games in his 14 years there. Reid is the only head coach to win 10-plus playoff games with two different franchises.

Reid shrugged off the retirement rumors this offseason. Hunt doesn't see him leaving a great situation like Kansas City either.

"I really don't," Hunt said. "And I hope I don't for a long time."