Chiefs vs. Chargers live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights as AFC West rivals meet in Brazil

Kansas City and Los Angeles face off in the second game of Week 1, a special Friday night game in Brazil

The 2025 NFL season is here, and Brazil is the host of a clash between AFC West heavyweights Friday night: the three-time defending conference champion Kansas City Chiefs and 2024 wild card Los Angeles Chargers.

There's plenty of fun matchups all over the field. Los Angeles returns much of its defensive core that comprised the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense for the first of two showdowns with the Chiefs' dynamic future Hall of Fame duo of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City will counter Chargers Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, fresh off a career year in 2024, with the league's No. 4 scoring defense (19.2 points per game allowed) from a year ago.

It's also a near guarantee Friday night's showdown will go down to the wire even though the Chiefs have won the past seven matchups. Six of those meetings were one-score games.

Will the Chiefs, whose 17-game winning streak in one-score games including the playoffs is the longest in NFL history, escape with another narrow victory over their division rivals? Or will the ball finally bounce the Chargers' way under the lights in Sao Paulo? 

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as the Chiefs battle the Chargers in Week 1. 

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Chargers

  • Date: Friday, Sept. 5 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Corinthians Arena (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
  • Stream: YouTube
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Chiefs -3; O/U 47.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Justin Herbert looking to build on career year in 2024

Justin Herbert is looking to continue building upon his best year yet for the Chargers. He posted numerous career-highs in 2024. Herbert also has the most passing yards (21,093) and the sixth-most passing touchdowns (137) in a player's first five seasons in NFL history. 

Justin Herbert in 2024 Season

                                       Career Rank

W-L                       11-6    Best

Yards/Attempt      7.7       Best

Pass YPG             227.6   Lowest

TD-INT                 23-3      Best

Passer Rating        101.7   Best

 
Patrick Mahomes looking to bounce back from career-worst 2024 season

Patrick Mahomes averages the most passing yards per game (288.9) of any quarterback in NFL history, but the Chiefs face-of-franchise is looking to bounce back from a down year by his standards in 2024. Last year was the first time Mahomes missed the Pro Bowl as a starting quarterback. He also produced career-lows as a starting quarterback in passing yards (3,928) and passing touchdowns (26) while being sacked a career-high 36 times. 

 
Chiefs entering 2025 season with plenty of history despite Super Bowl LIX defeat

Chiefs Notable Streaks Entering 2025:

  • 17 straight wins in one-score games including playoffs (longest streak all-time)
    • 11-0 in one-score games in 2024 (Tied for the most wins in a single regular season all-time with 2022 Minnesota Vikings)
  • 10 straight 10-win seasons (3rd-longest streak all-time behind Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Patriots and Joe Montana-Steve Young 49ers)
  • 10 straight playoff appearances (2nd-longest streak all-time: 2009-19 Patriots did so for 11 consecutive seasons)
  • 9 straight division titles (2nd-longest streak all-time: 2009-19 Patriots did so for 11 consecutive seasons)
  • 7 straight seasons with a playoff win (2nd-longest streak all-time: 2011-18 Patriots did so in 8 consecutive seasons)
  • 7 straight Conference Championship appearances (2nd-longest streak all-time: 2011-18 Patriots did so in 8 consecutive seasons)
  • 3 straight Super Bowl appearances (1 of 4 teams to accomplish the feat)
    • Can join 1990-1993 Bills as only team to reach 4 straight Super Bowls
    • Can join 1974-1979 Steelers as only teams to win 4 Super Bowls in 7-year span
    • Already the only team to reach 5 Super Bowls in 6-season span
 
Patrick Mahomes getting loose

Mahomes, the only quarterback in NFL history with multiple NFL MVPs and Super Bowl wins before the age of 30, is getting ready to begin his ninth NFL season in 2025. He turns 30-years-old on Sept. 17, between Weeks 2 and 3 this season. 

 
Expect a close, low-scoring affair

Six of the last seven meetings between these teams have been decided by seven or fewer points, and neither team has scored 20 or more points in the last three matchups. 

 
Chargers desperate for revenge vs. Chiefs in Brazil 

Kansas City has won seven consecutive games against Los Angeles, which is their third-longest win streak ever against the Chargers. They also won nine in a row against them from 2014 to 2018 and eight in a row from 1990 to 1993. 
