Chiefs vs. Chargers live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights as AFC West rivals meet in Brazil

The 2025 NFL season is here, and Brazil is the host of a clash between AFC West heavyweights Friday night: the three-time defending conference champion Kansas City Chiefs and 2024 wild card Los Angeles Chargers.

There's plenty of fun matchups all over the field. Los Angeles returns much of its defensive core that comprised the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense for the first of two showdowns with the Chiefs' dynamic future Hall of Fame duo of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City will counter Chargers Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, fresh off a career year in 2024, with the league's No. 4 scoring defense (19.2 points per game allowed) from a year ago.

It's also a near guarantee Friday night's showdown will go down to the wire even though the Chiefs have won the past seven matchups. Six of those meetings were one-score games.

Will the Chiefs, whose 17-game winning streak in one-score games including the playoffs is the longest in NFL history, escape with another narrow victory over their division rivals? Or will the ball finally bounce the Chargers' way under the lights in Sao Paulo?

