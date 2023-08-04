Friday was not a good day for several NFL players who received suspensions that will be served during the 2023 season. Shortly after Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Colts cornerback Chris Lammons were given three-game suspensions, Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu and Seahawks wideout D'Wayne Eskridge were handed six-game suspensions. All four players violated the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The four players join a growing list of players who will serve suspensions this season. Kamara's and Lammons' suspensions stem from their involvement in a fight in Las Vegas in February 2022. Both players can participate in the preseason and are eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 25.

Omenihu is entering his first season with the Chiefs after spending the last one-plus seasons with the 49ers. He's coming off a 2022 season that saw him record a career-high 4.5 sacks for the NFC West champions. Omenihu broke into the NFL with the Texans, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Eskridge has had a slow start to his career. He caught just 17 passes for 122 yards in a touchdown in his first two seasons in Seattle, who selected him with the 56th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's currently behind veterans DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the depth chart.

Omenihu is slated to be eligible to return to the team ahead of the Chiefs' AFC West home matchup against the Chargers. Eskridge will be eligible to return for Seattle's home matchup against the Browns.