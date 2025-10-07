Week 5 in the NFL ended with an absolute thriller, as the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-28. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence led a seven-play, 60-yard game-winning drive, which included one of the most wild game-wining touchdowns you'll ever see.

On first-and-goal from the Chiefs' 1-yard line with 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, one of Lawrence's offensive linemen stepped on him after the snap. He hit the ground, but quickly got up, gathered himself, broke a tackle and ran it in for the touchdown.

Go back and watch Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones, No. 95, on that play. Could he have stopped Lawrence? He received plenty of criticism for what appeared to be a lack of effort.

Jones clearly anticipated a pass, which is why he stood in the middle of the field instead of rushing the quarterback. However, when Lawrence got up following his tumble and started scrambling to the left, Jones did not pursue him. After the game, Jones addressed what he saw on that final defensive play.

"I thought multiple times we had him," Jones said. "We just got to finish. We've got to finish. We got multiple guys there that we just got to finish that play. It was a fluke play for him to be able to break that many tackles. But yeah, I put it on us as a defense. We've got to finish. We've got to bring him down on that."

The Chiefs are off to a 2-3 start after going 15-2 in 2024. Kansas City went 11-0 in one-score games last season, yet are 0-3 in one-score games this time. The reigning AFC champions have to find a way to regroup and rebound on a short week, as they host the high-powered Detroit Lions in Arrowhead next Sunday night.