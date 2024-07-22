The Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat as world champions. No team has ever won three straight championships since the Super Bowl began in 1966, as the Chiefs will become the ninth team to go for the three-peat.

The Green Bay Packers are the only team in NFL history to three-peat, as Curly Lambeau's team won three consecutive NFL championships from 1929 to 1931. Vince Lombardi's Packers also three-peated from 1965 to 1967, with two of those titles beng the first two Super Bowl championships.

Chris Jones wants to be part of that rare company. Chasing a three-peat and staying on top is what's motivating Jones during this training camp.

"I think chasing history is all part of it," Jones said, via a Chiefs transcript provided by the team. "When a lot of players retire, they always say they want to leave the game better than when they started. If we can get this three-peat and just continue adding into the legacy of the Kansas City Chiefs, I think that would be a huge accomplishment not only for us but for the NFL."

The Chiefs were the first team to repeat as NFL champions since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots. Every team that has had the opportunity to three-peat in the Super Bowl era has failed to reach the championship game in the three-peat season.

The Chiefs want to change that narrative.

"I think the core values of the team, be humble and stay hungry," Jones said. "I think that is a core value of every year, coming in humble and hungry. It's a new year, a new beginning, we got a new team.

"Last year's team was successful in accomplishing the overall goal of winning a championship and this year is all about new challenges. We got a lot of new guys, a lot of new challenges ahead of us and we are excited for it."

Last season, the Chiefs were carried by their defense to the Super Bowl title. The Chiefs allowed 15.8 points per game in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with 17.3 points per game (second in the NFL). There have been some subtle changes on that side of the ball, but plenty of the core pieces are still in place.

"We lost a couple of huge pieces, (Titans CB) L'Jarius Sneed, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, so that's a huge piece," Jones said. "We got a lot of challenges ahead – we can compare to last year, but it's (a) completely different team from last year.

"We got some challenges ahead of us. We got a lot of young guys that we are looking forward to stepping up, still got Trent McDuffie, and we can build off of it. We can build off of it. We got a lot of young guys, and when the pads come on, we can see what's going on."