Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones became a late addition to the injury report with a non-injury designation. Jones is attending a family funeral Sunday and expects to fly back in time to play against the Baltimore Ravens, according to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson.

Jones didn't appear on the Chiefs' injury report all week. Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reports that Jones took part in Kansas City's Saturday morning walkthrough before he flew out for the funeral.

With a massive AFC showdown against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, the Chiefs defense gets a major test as Kansas City ties to avoid a 1-3 start. Now in his 10th NFL season, Jones remains the anchor in the middle of the team's defensive line. Through the first three games of the season, Jones tallied one sack and three tackles for loss.

While the update on Jones' status is good news for the Chiefs' defense, the other side of the ball needs a boost given how underwhelming the offense has been in the early going. Kansas City's passing attack looked anemic to this point, but there is time for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to get back on track.

It should help that second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy was a full participant in practice all week. Kansas City took Worthy off the injury report and expects him to go against the Ravens after recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1 when he collided with tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs host the Ravens in a monumental clash at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.